Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign former Ohio Bobcats OL Christophe Atkinson, one other

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American offensive lineman Christophe Atkinson and American defensive end Ryan Johnson.

The six-foot-four, 308-pound Atkinson joins the Bombers after a six-year collegiate career at Ohio University from 2019 through 2024. The Leesburg, VA native recently attended Ohio’s pro day in late March.

Atkinson appeared in 48 games from 2021 to 2024, starting 30. In 2023 and 2024, he started every game for the Bobcats. The 24-year-old is a four-time Academic All-Mid-American Conference honouree (2021-2024), and two-time Academic All-District Team member (2022-2023).

The six-foot-three, 255-pound Johnson signs with Winnipeg after a six-year collegiate career in both junior college (2019-2020) and NCAA FBS (2021-2024).

In 2024, the Starkville, MS native transferred to Southern Mississippi and posted 23 tackles, 12 solo, 11 assisted, three sacks and four tackles-for-loss in 12 games, six starts.

Prior to Southern Mississippi, Johnson played three seasons (2021-2023) at Akron University, recording 44 tackles, 22 solo, 22 assisted, two sacks, 4.5 tackles-for-loss and one knockdown and in 26 appearances, 10 starts.