Saskatchewan Roughriders sign former Washington, Ole Miss OL Julius Buelow

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Julius Buelow.

The six-foot-eight, 315-pound Buelow played his senior season at the University of Mississippi, appearing in 13 games and starting nine with six at right guard, two at right tackle and one at left guard. He helped power a high-octane offence average 526.6 total yards per game, including 175.8 rushing yards and 38.6 points.

Prior to transferring to Ole Miss, the Kapolei, HI native spent five seasons from 2019 through 2023 at the University of Washington, where he appeared in 31 games, primarily at right and left guard. He started nine games in 2023, contributing to Washington’s 14-1 season and played a key role on the offensive line that won the 2023 Joe Moore Award, presented annually to the top offensive line unit in NCAA football.