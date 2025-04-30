Edmonton Elks sign Albany OL Will Marotta, release two

The six-foot-five, 325-pound Marotta joins the Green and Gold after five seasons with the University of Albany from 2021 through 2024. The Collegeville, Pennsylvania native appeared in 47 games for the Bulldogs, starting 38 in a row from 2022 to 2024. He was named to the All-CAA Third Team Offence for his performance in 2023, and was an honorable mention in 2024.

Antione was selected in the fifth round, 47th overall during the 2024 CFL Draft. He suited up in seven games for Edmonton during his rookie season. The six-foot-one, 215-pound pass catcher played his collegiate football at Laval University.

Lavoie was selected in the seventh round, 63rd overall during the 2024 CFL Draft. He played his collegiate football at Carleton University.