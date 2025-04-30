Edmonton Elks’ DL Darien Newell tests positive for banned substances, ineligible to sign CFL contract for one year

Edmonton Elks’ Canadian defensive lineman Darien Newell has been ruled ineligible to sign a CFL contract for one calendar year following doping infractions.

Newell was selected for random drug testing on Wednesday, March 19 while at the 2025 CFL Combine in Regina, SK. His sample tested positive for the following banned substances:

GW501516

Ibutamoren

SARM Ostarine (S-22)

SARM LGD-4033

Testosterone

Nandrolone

Drostanolone

Norclostebol

Oxandrolone

The CFL and CFL Players’ Association joint drug policy applies to all players who participate at a CFL Combine. Athletes who enter the CFL Draft that have tested positive for a banned substance are ineligible to sign a contract with CFL teams for one calendar year after incurring an anti-doping rule violation.

Newell initially appealed the result and his case was referred to an independent arbitrator. Given the timing, the arbitrator notified all nine CFL teams about the ongoing appeal in the days leading up to the 2025 CFL Draft on Tuesday, April 29. On Wednesday, April 30, he withdrew his appeal, thereby incurring an anti-doping rule violation and the one-year sanction.

Newell was selected in the second round, 10th overall during the 2025 CFL Draft.

“The Edmonton Elks organization was aware of Darien Newell’s impending suspension before selecting him on Tuesday night. Throughout the draft process, we completed our due diligence on Darien and came away satisfied with both the person and the player. The organization is committed to supporting Darien throughout this process, and we look forward to when he can join the Green and Gold,” general manager Ed Hervey said in a statement.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have been drafted by the Edmonton Elks and given this opportunity to continue chasing my dream at the highest level. During my preparation for the CFL Draft, I was notified by the league that I had tested positive for banned substances. I believe that the substances in question came from products I took while attending my pro day in Buffalo, where I did not have access to my usual supplements. I did not knowingly or intentionally use a product that violated the league’s substance policy. Still, as an athlete, I must take full accountability for everything I put in my body,” Newell said in a statement.