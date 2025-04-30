Daniel Wiebe pointed to Saskatchewan Roughriders star Weston Dressler as smaller receiver who had CFL success

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ 2025 CFL Draft pick Daniel Wiebe might be shorter than your average CFL receiver but he does not lack confidence.

“We asked him about his size in the draft and how does he overcome being shorter, he actually pointed to Weston Dressler. Strong name to throw out there but good on him for thinking it through,” general manager Jeremy O’Day said.

Wiebe has around two inches and approximately 17 pounds on Dressler when you look at his height and weight from his CFL all-star time with the Riders. Dressler won the three-down league’s Most Outstanding Rookie award in 2008 and a home Grey Cup in 2013.

The Bismarck, ND native recorded 715 receptions for 10,026 yards with 61 touchdowns in 161 career CFL games. He produced six 1,000-yard seasons with his best coming in 2012 when he caught 94 passes for 1,206 yards with 14 touchdowns, all single-season career highs, while wearing Green and White.

Wiebe had a breakout season in 2024 with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies. He registered 52 receptions for 807 yards with seven touchdowns in eight regular season games while earning the Canada West Conference triple crown by leading all receivers in those three categories. He was named a unanimous Canada West all-star and earned first-team All-Canadian status.

The five-foot-nine, 185-pound pass catcher displayed his athleticism at the 2025 CFL Combine in Regina. He posted a 4.52-second laser-timed 40-yard dash, 37-inch vertical and an ultra-quick 3.95 shuttle time, which tied for the second-fastest in the event’s history. His 40 time and vertical were better than Dressler’s when he signed with the Roughriders in 2008.

“When you’re a short receiver you gotta do something special and he certainly did with his testing. I think everyone saw he can fly, he’s a playmaker and does a lot of great things. He’s a worker and really wants to be a pro,” O’Day said.

The Riders selected Wiebe in the eighth round, 69th overall during the 2025 CFL Draft. He has the opportunity to carve out a pro career and at least try to come close to his idol in Dressler.

“He can fly, he’s a guy that’s a worker and deserves an opportunity to play,” O’Day said. “Local kid, certainly wasn’t the No. 1 determining factor, but anytime we can keep Saskatchewan kids here, we’re happy to do that.”