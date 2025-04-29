Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign former Brigham Young DB Marque Collins

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive back Marque Collins.

The five-foot-11, 175-pound Collins signs with the Bombers after a seven-year collegiate career with Weber State from 2018 through 2023 and Brigham Young University in 2024. He attended the Big 12 Pro Day in March.

With Weber State, Collins recorded 100 tackles, 70 solo, 30 assisted, five interceptions and one-and-a-half sacks in 47 career games. He posted several career highs in his sophomore season (2019) with 39 tackles, 29 solo, 10 assisted, six pass breakups and one sack in 12 starts. The Sacramento, CA native earned an All-Big Sky Honourable Mention in 2021 and was a part of three Big Sky Championship teams.

The 24-year-old transferred to BYU for his final season. Collins started 12 of 13 games, recording 25 tackles, 16 solo, nine assisted and two interceptions. He finished the year as an All-Big 12 Honourable Mention via the College Football Network.