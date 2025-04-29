Winnipeg Blue Bombers select Wyoming Cowboys LB Connor Shay sixth overall in 2025 CFL Draft

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have selected University of Wyoming linebacker Connor Shay with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The Danville, Calif. native qualified for Canadian citizenship through his father, Chuck, who was born in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Shay rocketed up CFL Draft boards after posting elite testing numbers at his pro day, including a 4.52-second forty-yard dash, 6.80-second three-cone drill, and 38.5-inch vertical jump. Though he was only a one-year starter at the collegiate level, Shay’s tape is impressive, showing good play recognition, explosive athleticism, and strong tackling skills.

Given his position, playing style, dual citizenship, and stature, Shay has drawn comparisons to Alex Singleton, who became a CFL star before embarking on a long NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos. Though it remains to be seen if Shay can fill Singleton’s shoes, he’s certainly one of the most intriguing prospects available in this year’s draft.

Shay has accepted an invitation to attend rookie mini-camp with the New York Jets.

