Winnipeg Blue Bombers select Wilfrid Laurier QB Taylor Elgersma in 2025 CFL Draft

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have selected Wilfrid Laurier quarterback Taylor Elgersma in the second round, 18th overall during the 2025 CFL Draft.

The six-foot-five, 227-pound passer was named a second-team U Sports All-Canadian with the Golden Hawks in 2023 then reached new heights in 2024 when he was named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian and won the Hec Crighton Trophy while leading his team to the Vanier Cup.

The London, Ont. native attended the prestigious Senior Bowl, becoming the first U Sports quarterback ever to receive an invitation, where he completed four-of-seven pass attempts for 57 yards.

Elgersma finished his U Sports career completing 70.7 percent of his passes for 10,547 yards, 78 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions. The big-bodied passer did not sign a contract after going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft, although 3DownNation reported he received offers to attend rookie mini-camp with over a dozen teams.

