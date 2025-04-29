Saskatchewan Roughriders sign former Memphis RB Mario Anderson

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Mario Anderson.

The five-foot-nine, 208-pound Anderson is coming off a 2024 season at the University of Memphis where he rushed for 1,362 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also caught 52 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns last year.

Prior to Memphis, Anderson played for South Carolina where he rushed for 707 yards and three scores while catching 22 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown.

Anderson began his collegiate career at Newberry College, where he played three seasons from 2020 through 2022. During his time at Newberry, he rushed for 3,301 yards and 35 touchdowns. In 2022, he rushed for 1,560 yards and scored 19 touchdowns en route to earning the first-team All-American honours in NCAA Division II.