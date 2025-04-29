Saskatchewan Roughriders select Bowling Green DL Ali Saad fourth overall in 2025 CFL Draft

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected Bowling Green defensive lineman fourth overall in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The Windsor, Ont. native played 44 games over four seasons with the Falcons, recording 78 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles, and one blocked kick. He was a starter in 2023 and 2024.

Saad was originally a three-star recruit who committed to the University of Minnesota, where he redshirted in 2020. He transferred to Bowling Green in 2021.

The six-foot-two, 282-pound defender ran a 5.20-second forty-yard dash a his pro day with a 1.79-second ten-yard split. He also leaped 30.5 inches in the vertical jump and eight-f00t, 10-inch broad jump.

Saad measured in with hands just over 10 inches, arms a little over 32 inches, and a wingspan just over 77 inches. He did not complete the bench press due to a strained pectoral muscle.

