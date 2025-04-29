The Ottawa Redblacks have selected University of Montana receiver Keelan White with the third overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The North Vancouver, B.C. native originally walked on with the Grizzlies in 2019 but garnered a scholarship a year later, eventually becoming Montana’s Most Valuable Player in 2023.

White has been Montana’s top pass catcher in each of the past two seasons. He hauled in 57 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns through 13 games in 2024 to earn second-team All-Big Sky honours. In 2023, he was named the team’s offensive MVP after catching 54 passes for 798 yards and four touchdowns in 15 contests.

The six-foot, 190-pound target doesn’t have burning speed, running a 4.60-second forty-yard dash at his pro day, but he makes up for it with crafty route-running, sticky hands, and the ability to make plays after the catch.

Scouts have compared White to Jalen and Tyson Philpot, both of whom have become impact players in the CFL since being selected in the first round of the 2022 CFL Draft. As he spent six years in college, White is only one year younger than the Philpot twins.

3DownNation is your go-to resource throughout all eight CFL Draft rounds. Keep your eyes locked on the website for John Hodge’s written analysis, while J.C. Abbott and Ben Grant will be live on YouTube and Facebook providing instant reaction to every pick.