Montreal Alouettes select UNLV OL Tiger Shanks fifth overall in 2025 CFL Draft

The Montreal Alouettes have selected UNLV offensive lineman Tiger Shanks with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The six-foot-five, 325-pound blocker was a late addition to the draft as, despite being born in Vancouver, B.C., he has spent almost his entire life in China and the United States.

The four-year starter is the only offensive lineman in UNLV’s program history to earn multiple All-Conference selections as he was named first-team All-Mountain West at left tackle in 2023 and 2024. According to Pro Football Focus, Shanks allowed only 11 pressures and one sack over 410 pass-blocking snaps and has the potential to stay at offensive tackle at the professional level.

Shanks didn’t do any speed or quickness testing at his pro day due to a nagging hamstring injury, which may have been why he didn’t garner a contract after going unselected in the NFL Draft.

