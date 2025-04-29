Hamilton Tiger-Cats select Windsor Lancers LB Devin Veresuk second overall in 2025 CFL Draft

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have selected University of Windsor Lancers linebacker Devin Veresuk second overall in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The six-foot-two, 232-pound defender played 22 collegiate games at Windsor, recording 160 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, nine sacks, five pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one interception returned for a touchdown. In 2024, he was named an OUA all-star.

The Windsor, Ont. native produced a sensational performance at the University at Buffalo’s pro day, where he ran a 4.47-second forty-yard dash. He also recorded a 4.47-second short shuttle, 7.19-second three-cone drill, and repped 225 pounds on the bench press 27 times.

Veresuk would have ranked first at the 2025 NFL Combine among linebackers on the bench press, second in the 40, fourth in the broad jump, fifth in the three-cone drill, sixth in the short shuttle, and tied for sixth in the vertical.

