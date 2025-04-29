Calgary Stampeders select Canadian receiver Damien Alford first overall in 2025 CFL Draft

The Calgary Stampeders have selected Canadian receiver Damien Alford first overall in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The 23-year-old played four games at the University of Utah in 2024 while making one start, though he did not record any receptions.

Alford initially deferred his draft eligibility from 2025 to 2026 as he planned to transfer to Florida Atlantic University. However, he changed course, deciding to reenter the 2025 class.

The Montreal, Que. native played his first four collegiate seasons at Syracuse University, recording 67 receptions for 1,291 yards with seven touchdowns with the Orange. He was a team captain during his junior season in 2023.

The Miami Dolphins brought Alford to the team’s local pro day on Friday, April 11, according to his agent Nathaniel Thomas. He pulled out of the CFL Combine to attend the Big 12 pro day in Frisco, TX.

Alford recorded a 4.46-second 40-yard time at six-foot-five, 224 pounds. He posted a 4.46-second shuttle, 7.06-second three-cone, 32-inch vertical, 10-foot, six-inch broad jump and repped 225 pounds on the bench press 11 times.

The physical pass catcher has accepted a rookie mini-camp invitation from the Kansas City Chiefs. He turned down invites from the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

3DownNation is your go-to resource throughout all eight CFL Draft rounds. Keep your eyes locked on the website for John Hodge’s written analysis, while J.C. Abbott and Ben Grant will be live on YouTube and Facebook providing instant reaction to every pick.