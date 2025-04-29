Calgary Stampeders select Australian punter Fraser Masin first overall in 2025 CFL Global Draft

The 2025 CFL Global Draft was finished in less than 30 minutes on Tuesday.

The Calgary Stampeders selected Australian punter Fraser Masin with the first overall pick. He spent three seasons with the University of Mississippi.

In 2024 at Ole Miss, Masin averaged 46.6 yards on 36 punts with 14 punts which travelled at least 50 yards, including two exceeding 60 yards. He pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 16 times.

In 37 career games for the Rebels, Masin punted 125 times for 5,441 yards, 43.5-yard average, with 41 punts forcing the opponent to start drives inside their own 20, plus 26 punts which went at least 50 yards.

Prior to coming to North America, Masin played Australian-rules football, basketball and volleyball at St. Joseph’s Nudgee College in Brisbane.

The 2025 CFL Global Draft picks are as follows:

Round one:

1) Calgary – Fraser Masin, P, Ole Miss, Australia

2) Winnipeg – Kemari Munier-Bailey, DL, Weber State, Great Britain

3) Edmonton – Richard Jibunor, LB, Troy, Nigeria

4) B.C. Lions – Ross Bolger, K/P, Idaho State, Ireland

5) Ottawa – Callum Eddings, K/P, Stephen F. Austin, Australia

6) Saskatchewan – Sylvain Yondjouen, DL, Georgia Tech, Belgium

7) Montreal – Joshua Sloan, P, Memphis, Australia

8) Hamilton – Josh Green, P, Oregon State, Australia

9) Toronto – Valentin Senn, OL, Connecticut, Austria

Round two:

1) Calgary – Mark Vassett, P, Colorado, Australia

2) Hamilton – Maximilian Mang, TE, Syracuse, Germany

3) Edmonton – Alex Raich, LB, Kansas, Switzerland

4) B.C. Lions – Mark McNamee, K, no college, Ireland

5) Ottawa – James Burnip, P, Alabama, Australia

6) Saskatchewan – Jesse Mirco, P, Vanderbilt, Australia

7) Montreal – Joshua Hutley, P, Concord, Australia

8) Winnipeg – James Evans, P, Indiana, New Zealand

9) Toronto – Soane Toia, DL, San Jose State, Tonga

With the 2025 CFL Global Draft completed, the 2025 CFL Draft gets underway on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. 3DownNation will be your go-to resource throughout all eight rounds. Keep your eyes locked on the website for John Hodge’s written analysis, while J.C. Abbott and Ben Grant will be live on YouTube and Facebook providing instant reaction to every pick.