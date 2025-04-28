Top eight specialists in 2025 CFL Global Draft

The Canadian Football League’s Global program enters its sixth season in 2025, giving players from outside Canada and the United States a chance to carve out a professional career.

This year’s Global Draft will take place on Tuesday, April 29 at 11 a.m. ET, featuring two rounds of selections. In total, 84 foreign-born players are eligible to be picked.

Since launching in 2021, All22 – The Global Scouting Network has become a leader in verified data collection and talent evaluation in the international football marketplace. For the past several months, a select group of scouts including J.C. Abbott, Samit Bariana, Brandon DiMarco, Lorenz Leinweber, and Brett Morgan have undertaken an extensive evaluation process for each of the top prospects, culminating in comprehensive rankings for both position players and specialists.

As always, the CFL selection process will be influenced by the changing NFL landscape. With new regulations allowing all 32 franchises an additional practice roster spot for an international athlete whom they are able to independently scout and select, there is an increased likelihood that top players on this list will spend time south of the border.

Today we feature the top eight specialists available. Those seeking more information on all the notable prospects can find it on All22’s exclusive Substack.

Note: All measurements are listed in scouting format. 6042 can be read as six feet, four inches, and two eighths.

1) P Jeremy Crawshaw, University of Florida (Australia)

HT: 6035 | WT: 201 | HND: 91 | ARM: 327 | WNG: 801

The only punter selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Crawshaw’s absurd leg strength makes him a truly elite prospect. His career gross average over four seasons with the Gators was 46.4 yards and he never dipped below 44 yards in any one season. His career net average of 42.6 yards and average hangtime of 4.12 seconds are also in a special tier, though it seems likely that a CFL team would have to wait a while for his services.

Player role: Impact Starter | NFL status: Drafted by Denver Broncos

2) P James Burnip, University of Alabama (Australia)

HT: 6064 | WT: 239 | HND: 92 | ARM: 317 | WNG: 784

The second-highest graded punter in college football according to ProFootballFocus had just 15.4 percent of his kicks returned last season for an average of less than a yard each, demonstrating impressive control. Burnip leads all eligible punters with a career average hangtime of 4.2 seconds, while both his gross average of 43.9 yards and net average of 41.3 yards remain elite despite a middling freshman year dragging them down. The Aussie giant should compete for NFL minutes but would be a math-changer in the CFL.

Player role: Impact Starter | NFL status: Signed by New Orleans Saints

3) P Oscar Chapman, Auburn University (Australia)

HT: 6032 | WT: 206 | HND: 87 | ARM: 311 | WNG: 757

2024 was one of the least impressive seasons of Chapman’s career statistically but he still put the ball in all the right places, allowing returns on just 19.5 percent of his punts. A full third — 33.3 percent — of the Aussie’s career kicks have landed inside the 20-yard line and he allows just 4.5 yards per return. He also checks all the major statistical boxes with a 43.5 gross average, 41.3 net average, and 4.09-second average hangtime over five seasons.

Player role: Impact Starter | NFL status: Signed by Minnesota Vikings

4) P Alex Mastromanno, Florida State University (Australia)

HT: 6016 | WT: 243 | HND: 85 | ARM: 312 | WNG: 750

Highly decorated during his time with the Seminoles, Mastromanno has finished top three in voting for the Ray Guy Award as college football’s top punter in each of the last two seasons. Thickly built like a linebacker, he has a field-flipping leg that averaged 44.8 gross yards and 42.0 net yards. Those numbers rose to 48.6 and 45.0 respectively in his final season, making up for slightly less hangtime with a 3.87-second average.

Player role: Impact Starter | NFL status: Unsigned

5) P Fraser Masin, University of Mississippi (Australia)

HT: 6042 | WT: 244 | HND: 91 | ARM: 325 | WNG: 782

Masin has a lot fewer kicks under his belt than other elite prospects due to only playing three seasons at Ole Miss but he took a massive step forward last season. The big-bodied Aussie saw his gross average grow to 46.4 yards and net average balloon to 44.4 yards — increases of four and five yards over his previous career marks. He also surpassed four seconds of average hangtime for the first time, entering into the top tier of prospects.

Player role: Impact Starter | NFL status: Unsigned

6) P Andrew Stokes, University of South Florida (Australia)

HT: 6061 | WT: 229 | HND: 84 | ARM: 323 | WNG: 784

A model of consistency for the Bulls, Stokes has had less than 20 percent of his punts returned over the last two seasons, with more than half of his career kicks either angled out of bound or touched down by teammeates. That positional punting prowess is matched by a strong leg that saw him gross 45.5 yards and net 43.5 yards per punt last year, with a career average hangtime of 3.92 seconds.

Player role: Impact Starter | NFL status: Unsigned

7) K Jordan Noyes, Colorado State University (England)

HT: 5106 | WT: 194 | HND: 87 | ARM: 290 | WNG: 714

The demand for kickers has not been matched by the supply throughout the duration of the CFL Global program, but Noyes is one of the most intriguing options we’ve seen. He’s just 72.5 percent on field goals for his career at Utah and Colorado State but those numbers are skewed by a high volume of attempts from outside of 50 yards. The soon-to-be 33-year-old has missed just once from inside of 40 in his career and has a career-long of 60 yards, with a massive boot as a kickoff specialist as well.

Player role: Functional Starter | NFL status: Unsigned

8) K Lenny Krieg, Stuttgart Surge (Germany)

HT: 6007 | WT: 210 | HND: 90 | ARM: 312 | WNG: 750

A burgeoning 22-year-old kicker in the European League of Football, Krieg was reportedly the only specialist at the NFL’s International Player Pathway showcase to convert all 14 of his kicks and was the only one signed as a result. He has gone 19-of-26 on field goals for the Surge, batting 73.0 percent, and has a career-long of 52 yards, proving there is leg strength to be developed.

Player role: Functional Starter | NFL status: Signed by Atlanta Falcons

