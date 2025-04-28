Saskatchewan Roughriders sign former Eastern Michigan DL Justin Jefferson

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Justin Jefferson.

The five-foot-11, 234-pound Jefferson spent four collegiate seasons 2021 through 2024 at Eastern Michigan suiting up for 49 games for the Eagles. The Chicago, Illinois native registered 121 career tackles, including 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three fumble recoveries, two pass deflections and one forced fumble.

He had a standout junior season, tallying career highs in tackles (46), tackles for loss (8), pass deflections (2) and fumble recoveries (2).

Jefferson was a 2024 nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given annually to the most outstanding FBS college football player who began his career as a walk-on.