Edmonton Elks sign former B.C. Lions receiver Alexander Hollins after CFLPA grievance

The Edmonton Elks have signed CFL all-star receiver Alexander Hollins to a one-year contract for the 2025 season.

Hollins was released by the B.C. Lions on January 30 prior to a $75,000 offseason bonus. However, an independent medical assessment determined he was not fit to play when he was cut due to arthroscopic knee surgery. The CFLPA won a grievance against the team on his behalf, with an arbiter ruling the bonus had to be paid in full.

There was mutual interest in Hollins returning to the Lions under a renegotiated contract but the two sides did not come to an agreement. That allowed him to go to Edmonton with his offseason payout remaining as dead money on B.C.’s salary cap.

Hollins recorded 61 receptions for 937 yards with six touchdowns in 2024, though he struggled at times with drops. The Yazoo City, Miss. native earned West Division all-star honours in 2023 after recording 78 receptions for 1,173 yards with nine touchdowns.

Over 38 career CFL games, the 28-year-old has registered 152 receptions for 2,227 yards with 16 touchdowns.

Prior to coming north, Hollins spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns, recording two receptions for 46 yards. He earned approximately $387,000 USD while in the NFL.