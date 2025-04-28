2025 CFL Draft time moved up to limit crossover with Ottawa Senators-Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5

The 2025 CFL Draft has been moved up two hours to limit crossover with the NHL’s Battle of Ontario playoff series.

The three-down league’s pick-fest, which was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 29, now starts at 6 p.m. ET. The CFL views it as broadcast optimization and a way to draw in as many fans as possible for the first round.

That change was made because Game 5 between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs is scheduled for the same evening with puck drop at 7 p.m. The Leafs hold a 3-1 lead in the series and could finish off the Sens with a win at Scotiabank Arena.

The Calgary Stampeders currently hold the first overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft. According to John Hodge’s most recent mock draft, the Stamps are likely to select Wyoming linebacker Connor Shay or Montana receiver Keelan White with the No. 1 choice.