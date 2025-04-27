The New York Giants have invited Canadian offensive lineman Erik Andersen and Canadian defensive lineman Jeremiah Ojo to rookie mini-camp, per sources.

Andersen played 38 games over his collegiate career at Western University, earning two first-team All-Canadian selections. In 2024, he was the OUA’s nominee for the J. P. Metras Trophy, which is given annually to the top lineman in U Sports football.

The native of London, Ont. attended the University at Buffalo pro day, where he ran an unofficial 5.30-second forty-yard dash and performed 17 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. He also attended the CFL Combine, where he measured in at six-foot-six and 314 pounds.

Ojo made 17 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks over 24 collegiate regular-season games at the Université de Montréal, earning back-to-back first-team All-Canadian selections.

The 24-year-old was a standout at the CFL Combine in Regina, where he ran a 4.59-second forty-yard dash at six-foot-two and 246 pounds. He also did 25 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press and leaped a 35-inch vertical jump.

According to John Hodge’s most recent CFL mock draft for 3DownNation, both players projected as second-round picks.