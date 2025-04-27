Longtime CFL player Obby Khan voted new leader of Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba

Longtime Canadian offensive lineman Obby Khan has been voted the leader of the official opposition in Manitoba.

The 44-year-old narrowly defeated Wally Daudrich, earning 50.4 percent of a mail-in vote to determine the new leader of the Progressive Conservatives in Manitoba. Khan will replace Heather Stefanson, who stepped down in 2024.

Khan entered politics in 2022 when he beat former CFL Most Outstanding Player Willard Reaves in a by-election in the division of Fort Whyte. In 2023, he won the seat again during the provincial election.

The native of Ottawa, Ont. played collegiately at Simon Fraser University before being selected with the second overall pick in the 2004 CFL Draft by his hometown Renegades. The team ceased operations after the 2005 season, at which point he was claimed by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the dispersal draft.

Khan was with the Blue Bombers for six seasons and briefly retired in 2012, though he returned to the field that season to play for the Calgary Stampeders. He played in 129 career CFL games.

The New Democratic Party of Manitoba won Manitoba’s most recent provincial election, earning 34 of 57 seats and 45.6 percent of the popular vote. The two-term incumbent Tories won 22 seats and 41.9 percent of the vote.