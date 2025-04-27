Canadian LB Connor Shay accepts NFL rookie mini-camp invite from New York Jets

Canadian linebacker Connor Shay has accepted a rookie mini-camp invitation from the New York Jets, per sources.

That goes along with his rookie mini-camp invite from the Green Bay Packers.

The 23-year-old defender started 12 games at weak-side linebacker in his senior season for the University of Wyoming in 2024, recording 76 total tackles — 45 solo and 31 assisted — eight tackles for loss, three passes defended, two quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Shay learned from Chad Muma, who was selected in the third round, 70th overall during the 2022 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, during his first year with the Cowboys. Then he was behind two-time first-team All-Mountain West Conference linebacker Easton Gibbs for two seasons. That helped the athletic linebacker produce when he earned his starting spot.

Through 49 career games at Wyoming, Shay registered 97 total tackles — 54 solo and 43 assisted — while playing mostly special teams his first three seasons on campus.

At his pro day, Shay checked in at six-foot-one-and-a-half and 227 pounds. He recorded a 38.5-inch vertical, 10-foot, three-inch broad jump, 4.52-second 40-yard dash, 4.35-second shuttle, and 6.80-second three-cone drill.

10 NFL teams were in attendance, including the Packers, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, and Washington Commanders.

Shay’s father Chuck was born in Charlottetown, P.E.I. and moved to the United States at a young age. That’s how he qualified to become a Canadian in the CFL. 3DownNation reporter John Hodge projected Shay to be selected No. 1 overall in his second 2025 CFL mock draft.