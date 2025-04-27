Canadian DB Eric Cumberbatch accepts NFL rookie mini-camp invite from New Orleans Saints

Canadian defensive back Eric Cumberbatch has accepted an invitation to the New Orleans Saints rookie mini-camp, per sources.

The six-foot-two, 202-pound cover man recorded 83.5 total tackles, 15 pass breakups four tackles for loss, three interceptions, and one fumble recover over 26 games at the University of Ottawa. He was named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian in 2023.

The Alexandria, Ont. native was one of the top performers at the 2025 CFL Combine in Regina, running a 4.51-second laser-timed forty-yard dash, 1-foot, two-inch broad jump, 39-inch vertical, 7.12-second three-cone drill and 4.31-second short shuttle.

Cumberbatch is projected to be a mid-to-high-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, which is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29.