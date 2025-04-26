Saskatchewan Roughriders’ CFL Draft pick, LB Nick Thomas retires to pursue law enforcement

Canadian linebacker Nick Thomas has retired from football to pursue a career with the Winnipeg Police Service, his agent has told 3DownNation.

The five-foot-nine, 215-pound defender was a seventh-round pick by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 2023 CFL Draft. He attended training camp with the team that year and again in 2024, though he never dressed for a regular-season game with the club.

The native of Surrey, B.C. spent six collegiate seasons at the University of Manitoba after redshirting in 2017. He was also granted an extra year of eligibility after missing almost the entire 2022 season due to injury.

In total, Thomas recorded 176 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, eight pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles, and one interception over 40 career games with the Bisons. In 2021, he was named a Canada West all-star and a first-team U Sports All-Canadian.