Saskatchewan Roughriders release former NFL RB Ryquell Armstead, one other

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American running back Ryquell Armstead and American defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd.

Armstead signed with the Riders last September after being released by the Ottawa Redblacks. He set the CFL record for rushing yards in a debut game with a new team, carrying the football 25 times for 207 yards in Week 16 against the Calgary Stampeders.

The five-foot-eleven, 221-pound ball-carrier started Ottawa’s first 11 games in 2024. He logged 125 carries for 623 yards and three touchdowns and caught 35 passes for 284 yards.

The 28-year-old signed with the Redblacks immediately following the 2023 season. He was selected in the fifth round, 140th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft and dressed for 18 games over three seasons, recording 50 carries for 188 yards plus 17 receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bridgeton, N.J. native also spent time with the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers while earning over $1.8 million USD. He ran for 2,812 yards and 34 touchdowns over 29 collegiate games at Temple University and was named first-team All-AAC as a senior.

Bothroyd was signed in January.