Hamilton Tiger-Cats hire Rick Zamperin, Simoni Lawrence as radio broadcast duo

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have hired Rick Zamperin as the team’s play-by-play man for radio broadcasts and put former star linebacker Simoni Lawrence alongside him as colour analyst.

Zamperin called Ticats games on the now-defunct 900 CHML for eight seasons from 2007 through 2014. He’s covered the team since 2001 and returns for his second stint as play-by-play man while Lawrence takes to the radio microphone for the first time. The duo will call games for the Ticats Audio Network which will also run on Y108 in the Hammer.

Lawrence finished his CFL career with 742 defensive tackles, 36 pass knockdowns, 35 sacks, 32 tackles for loss, 15 interceptions, 13 forced fumbles, and 11 fumble recoveries over 169 regular season games, including 154 with the Tiger-Cats. He was a three-time CFL all-star, five-time East Division all-star, and three-time East Division Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

Over his 10 seasons in Hamilton, Lawrence played 13 playoff games, including six East Finals and four Grey Cups. The Upper Darby, Penn. native is the team’s all-time leader in total tackles, defensive tackles, and single-game tackles. He also ranks tenth all-time league-wide in defensive tackles.

RJ Broadhead and Luke Tasker called games for the Ticats Audio Network since 2021 through 2024.