Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign American DB Branden Dozier, one other

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive backs Branden Dozier and Qwuantrezz Knight.

The 31-year-old Dozier has seven years experience in the Canadian Football League, including stops in Montreal (2017-2018), B.C. (2019) and Calgary (2021-2024). In 103 career CFL games, the five-foot-11, 201-pound Topeka, Kansas native has recorded 403 defensive tackles, 74 special teams tackles, eight interceptions and five quarterback sacks. He was named an East Division all-star in 2018.

Prior to turning pro, Dozier suited up in 22 games over two seasons with UNC Charlotte, registering 135 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

The 27-year-old Knight has previously spent time with the San Francisco 49ers (2022-2023) and Arizona Cardinals (2023) in addition to a stint with the United Football League’s Birmingham Stallions.

The six-foot, 199-pound Gretna, Florida native spent his NCAA career with UCLA (2020-2021), Kent State (2019) and Maryland (2016-2018). He earned second-team All-Pac-12 recognition with UCLA in 2021.