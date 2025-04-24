Calgary Stampeders sign former NFL running back Eno Benjamin

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American running back Eno Benjamin.

The 26-year-old Benjamin was selected in the seventh round, 222nd overall during the 2020 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He’s suited up in 24 games with the Cards, Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints.

The five-foot-nine, 207-pound RB rushed 111 times for 431 rushing yards with three touchdowns while recording 31 receptions for 235 yards and 15 kickoff returns for 342 yards.

The Dallas, TX native played 35 games over three seasons at Arizona State University. He rushed 576 times for 2,867 yards with 27 touchdowns and added 82 catches for 625 yards and four scores.

Benjamin was named first-team all-Pac 12 Conference as a sophomore in 2018 after setting a single-season school record with 1,642 rushing yards. He also set the Sun Devils’ single-game record during the 2018 season with a 312-yard rushing performance against Oregon State.