B.C. Lions sign former NFL, USFL DL Tomasi Laulile, three others

The B.C. Lions have signed four Americans: offensive lineman Blaine Hoover, defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile, linebacker Jeremy Lewis and defensive back Travian Blaylock.

The six-foot-seven, 270-pound Hoover attended 2023 rookie mini-camp with the Denver Broncos and had a stint with the United Football League’s Nashville Kats in 2024.

After suiting up at Tyler Junior College in 2019, Hoover moved to Incarnate Word from 2020 through 2021 and recorded 47 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and three tackles for a loss across 16 games. He moved to Tarleton State for his senior year and registered 43 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one pass knockdown across 11 games. The Bedias, TX native switches to offensive line as a member of the Lions.

The six-foot-four, 285-pound Laulile played in the United States Football League with Arlington and Houston. After signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2018, he also had stints with Denver, San Francisco and New Orleans over the next five years. In 33 games at BYU from 2014 through 2016, he registered 47 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, six sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception.

The six-foot-two, 237-pound Lewis attended the B.C. Lions free agent camp in Washington, D.C. earlier in April. He earned invites to rookie camps with the New York Giants and New York Jets in 2024.

Lewis was a five-year letterman at East Carolina University from 2019 through 2023, starting 34 of his 54 games with the Pirates, recording 150 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two pass knockdowns. He also hauled in eight receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown and was named East Carolina’s Male Outstanding Scholar Athlete in 2023.

The five-foot-11, 208-pound Blaylock attended the B.C. Lions free agent camp in Dallas earlier in April and rookie mini-camp with the Chicago Bears in 2024. The Humble, TX native appeared in 35 games at Wisconsin from 2018 through 2023 while recording 26 total tackles, two fumble recoveries and one pass knockdown.

Blaylock earned Academic All-Big Ten honours each year from 2020 to 2023. He missed the entire 2022 season due to injury and recovered to make a career-high five tackles in a 2023 game against Georgia Southern. His father, Derrick Blaylock, played 51 NFL games as a defensive back with Kansas City and the New York Jets from 2002-2006.