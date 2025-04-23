Ottawa Redblacks’ RB Devonte Williams retires from CFL

Ottawa Redblacks’ running back Devonte Williams has retired from the Canadian Football League.

The 28-year-old suffered a torn Achilles while training last off-season and missed the entire 2024 season.

The five-foot-nine, 190-pound ball-carrier rushed 183 times for 1,003 yards, 5.5 per carry, with three touchdowns in 2023 while recording 37 receptions for 327 yards on his way to be named the team’s candidate for Most Outstanding Player. That was his first season as a full-time starter in the three-down league, suiting up in 15 games.

The 27-year-oldColumbia, Md. natie participated in training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2021 following a standout collegiate career at Southeastern Louisiana. He signed with Ottawa the following season and split the starting role with William Powell, rushing 90 times for 454 yards while grabbing 27 passes for 327 yards in eight games during the 2022 season.