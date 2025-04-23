Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign former Georgia Bulldogs DL Tramel Walthour

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive lineman Tramel Walthour.

The 24-year-old Walthour played four seasons at the University of Georgia from 2020 through 2023. He recorded 50 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks and defended two passes in 53 games while helping the Bulldogs capture national championships in 2021 and 2022.

The six-foot-three, 270-pound Hinesville, GA native attended training camp with the Baltimore Ravens in 2024 after signing as an undrafted free agent.