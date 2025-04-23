Former first-round pick Donnavan Carter selected for 2025 CFL diversity in football program

All nine Canadian Football League franchises welcome one participant from a diverse cultural background to take part in the fourth annual diversity in football program.

The 2025 class will join each team’s football operations department for an approximate four-week program to gain practical experience working within a professional sports environment.

“Our league and the Canadian football community are stronger when different perspectives are welcomed, and when unique experiences with our game are understood. I’d like to thank our participants for sharing their knowledge and skills as we work to grow our game together,” Tyler Keenan, the league’s chief revenue officer, said in a statement.

After completing the program, Nathan Taylor (2022) and Isaiah Johns (2024) were hired by the Ottawa Redblacks on a full-time basis as the team’s running backs coach and coaching assistant, respectively.

2025 diversity in football cohort:

Montreal: Garlins Duclervil | coaching | Terrebonne, Que.

Ottawa: Thompson McCallum | scouting and football operations | Kingston, Ont.

Toronto: Jada Baptiste | coaching | Ottawa

Hamilton: Kayla Wong | strength and conditioning | Toronto

Winnipeg: Carlie Manners | coaching | Toronto

Saskatchewan: Donnavan Carter | coaching | Guelph, Ont.

Calgary: Tyler Scott | coaching | Airdrie, Alta.

Edmonton: Karen Ashley Garcia | strength and conditioning | Brampton, Ont.

BC: Jamila Abrams | athletic therapy | Ancaster, Ont.

Carter’s the most notable name from the group. He was selected in the first round, fourth overall during the 2000 CFL Draft. The six-foot-one, 200-pound defender played for the Toronto Argonauts, Ottawa Renegades, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers during his playing career.

The Toronto native recorded 319 defensive tackles, 39 special teams tackles, 10 fumble recoveries, eight sacks and seven interceptions while scoring three defensive touchdowns. He suited up in 118 regular season games, including starting 73 through eight seasons in the CFL.