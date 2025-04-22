Veteran Canadian receiver Colton Hunchak retires from CFL, joins Calgary Stampeders coaching staff

Canadian receiver Colton Hunchak has announced his retirement from the CFL.

The 27-year-old Hunchak posted a statement on his Instagram account:

Officially Retired.

After six incredible seasons in the CFL, I’m officially hanging up the cleats.

This journey started when I was 4 years old, falling in love with the game of football. By age 9, I was suiting up for the Mavericks Football Club in Calgary—and from that point on, football became my passion and my purpose.

That love carried me through Notre Dame High School, York University, and onto the professional level.

Representing Alberta, playing for Team Canada, getting drafted by my hometown Calgary Stampeders, and finishing my playing career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders—it’s all been a dream come true.

I want to thank my family, who’s supported me since day one. Your love, sacrifices, and belief in me made all of this possible.

One of the greatest gifts of my career has been playing in front of my daughter, Zyra. Being able to share this journey with her, and show her what passion and perseverance look like, means more than words can say.

To every coach, teammate, and fan who’s been part of the ride—thank you.

Grateful for the past. Fired up for the future.

— Colton Hunchak

The Calgary native was selected in eighth round, 73rd overall to finish the 2019 CFL Draft by the Stampeders. He played four of his five seasons in Cowtown.

The five-foot-11, 190-pound pass catcher suited up in 38 games, recording 48 receptions for 637 yards. He played his last year with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2024.

Prior to joining the Stamps, Hunchak was a two-time second-team Ontario University Athletics all-star with the York University Lions. In 2018, he finished fourth in the OUA with 58 receptions while producing 610 receiving yards and six touchdowns. In 2016, he earned second-team all-conference honours after registering 43 catches for 588 yards and five touchdowns.

Hunchak attended Calgary’s Notre Dame High School and was a three-time provincial all-star with the Pride. He has joined the Stamps as a special teams and offensive assistant.

“I am extremely grateful to be starting the next chapter of my life back here in Calgary with the Stampeders,” Hunchak said in a statement. “This is definitely a full-circle moment for me and would like to thank the organization for giving me this opportunity. Everyone in the building is determined to return to our winning ways.”