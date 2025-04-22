Montreal Alouettes sign former Jacksonville Jaguars DL D.J. Coleman

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive lineman D.J. Coleman through the 2026 season.

The Atlanta, GA native played two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, recording 14 total tackles in six preseason games. He added three tackles in one regular season game after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2023, earning almost $600,000 USD.

In 2025, the 26-year-old spent time with the Birmingham Stallions in the United Football League.

The six-foot-five, 283-pound Coleman played four seasons with Jacksonville State University from 2018 through 2021. He recorded 179 total tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, seven knockdowns while forcing two fumbles and recovering one. Whil with the Gamecocks, he was named first team All-Ohio Valley Conference, second team All-American by STATS Perform, and second team All-OVC.

Coleman played one year with the University of Missouri Tigers in 2022 and registered 38 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and forced three fumbles in 12 games.