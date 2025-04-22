Minnesota Vikings waive former Saskatchewan Roughriders OL Trevor Reid

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Trevor Reid with a non-football injury designation.

Reid signed a reserve futures contract with Minnesota in January after being released by the Riders to pursue NFL opportunities.

The 24-year-old Griffin, Ga. native started all 18 regular-season games for Saskatchewan at left tackle in 2024, his first in the CFL. He helped the Roughriders finish second in the West Division with a 9-8-1 record as part of an offensive line that allowed 35 sacks, which ranked fourth-best league-wide.

The six-foot-five, 307-pound Reid finished his collegiate career at the University of Louisville where he was a two-year starter at left tackle. He went unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft but had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons, though he didn’t see any regular-season action with either team.

CFL rules stipulate any player can sign an NFL contract during the offseason. The Riders own Reid’s exclusive CFL rights through February 2026.