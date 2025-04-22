Minnesota Vikings waive former Saskatchewan Roughriders OL Trevor Reid

By
Justin Dunk
-
Photo courtesy: Scott Grant/CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Trevor Reid with a non-football injury designation.

Reid signed a reserve futures contract with Minnesota in January after being released by the Riders to pursue NFL opportunities.

The 24-year-old Griffin, Ga. native started all 18 regular-season games for Saskatchewan at left tackle in 2024, his first in the CFL. He helped the Roughriders finish second in the West Division with a 9-8-1 record as part of an offensive line that allowed 35 sacks, which ranked fourth-best league-wide.

The six-foot-five, 307-pound Reid finished his collegiate career at the University of Louisville where he was a two-year starter at left tackle. He went unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft but had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons, though he didn’t see any regular-season action with either team.

CFL rules stipulate any player can sign an NFL contract during the offseason. The Riders own Reid’s exclusive CFL rights through February 2026.

Justin Dunk
Justin Dunk
Justin Dunk is a football insider, sports reporter and anchor.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR