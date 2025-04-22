B.C. Lions sign 2018 second-round NFL Draft pick DL Kemoko Turay, one other

The B.C. Lions have signed American defensive linemen Kemoko Turay and Demetrius Taylor.

The six-foot-five, 248-pound Toray most recently spent time with the United Football League’s St. Louis BattleHawks. He was selected in the second round, 52nd overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. During four seasons in Indy, he appeared in 38 games recording 33 total tackles, 12 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Following his release from the Colts, Toray signed with the San Francisco 49ers and appeared in three regular season games during the 2022 season. He attended 2023 training camp with the Atlanta Falcons.

Toray earned approximately $7 million USD while playing in the NFL.

The Montclair, N.J. native suited up in 44 games at Rutgers University from 2014 through 2017. He registered 103 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, four pass knockdowns, three fumble recoveries, three blocked kicks and one forced fumble. Toray was named a freshman All-American and All-Big Ten Honourable Mention in 2014. In 2028, he was invited to the Senior Bowl.

The six-foot, 290-pound Taylor returns to the B.C. Lions after a training camp stint with the United Football League’s Birmingham Stallions to begin 2025. The Miami. Fla. native originally joined the Leos during 2024 training camp in Kamloops and suited up in the team’s final pre-season game.

Taylor signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2022, earned a spot on the roster out of training camp and then was assigned to the practice squad in October.

In 65 games at Appalachian State from 2017-21, Taylor recorded 137 total tackles, 46 tackles for a loss, 26.5 sacks, 10 knockdowns and two fumble recoveries. He earned first-team All-Sun Belt honours in each of his final three seasons with the Mountaineers.