Saskatchewan Roughriders sign American OL Jahmir Ross-Johnson

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Jahmir Ross-Johnson.

The six-foot-five, 300-pound Ross-Johnson was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Prior to Green Bay, he spent his senior season in 2021 at Texas A&M University starting in 11 games at left tackle, allowing two sacks and 31 total pressures.

The Philadelphia, PA native transferred to College Station after spending three collegiate seasons from 2018 through 2020 at the University of Tennessee. He appeared in 24 games while making 17 starts at left guard and left tackle.

Ross-Johnson was red-shirt freshman at Arizona Western after transferring from Rhode Island in 2017. While there, he was named a NJCAA first team All-American, as well as to the first team All-Western States Football League and the first team All-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference.

Most recently, Ross-Johnson suited up for the United States Football League’s Birmingham Stallions in 2023 and the United Football League’s DC Defenders in 2024.