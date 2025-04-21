CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston to be introduced at Hotel X press conference in Toronto

The introductory press conference for the 15th CFL commissioner, Stewart Johnston will take place at Hotel X in downtown Toronto on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

The Toronto native, who was primarily raised in Ottawa, has spent his entire professional career to date in television. He joined TSN as an intern in 1997 and by 2006 became the network’s vice president of programming. The 54-year-old became TSN’s president in 2010, a role he held until being hired by the CFL.

While with TSN, the Queen’s University graduate led a national advertising sales team with over 1,000 employees. As Bell Media’s senior vice president of content and sales, he oversaw content development for English and French-language video, audio, and digital platforms across CTV, Crave, TSN, RDS, Noovo, Bell Media Studios, and iHeartRadio Canada.

Randy Ambrosie, who became the CFL’s commissioner in 2017, stepped away from the role late last year after the board of governors voted against offering him a contract extension. The 62-year-old, who was one of the longest-tenured commissioners in league history, agreed to stay on until his replacement was found.

Johnston’s press conference will be livestreamed by TSN and CFL.ca.