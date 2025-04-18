Veteran CFL QB Trevor Harris interested in calling games as colour analyst for TSN

Veteran Canadian Football League quarterback Trevor Harris wants to call games for TSN when his playing days are finished.

“If I play well, I feel good enough, and I feel like we’ve got more to accomplish or there’s still that itch that has never gone away, then I’ll keep going. But it’s one year at a time,” Harris said about his retirement thoughts.

He’s leaned towards coaching post-career but broadcasting CFL games as a colour analyst intrigues him.

“I love bringing men together to accomplish one goal. I love the locker room, joking with one another, I think football fits me. It’s a good way for me to practice my authentic faith in Jesus and be who I am,” Harris said.

“I also can see myself calling games, getting my Glen Suitor on. Being up there in the booth and calling games would be tons of fun. If y’all at TSN, y’all need somebody in a couple of years, maybe a year or two, whatever it is, give me a call. Let me get an interview and we’ll go about it that way.”

The soon-to-be 39-year-old has watched Bo Levi Mitchell flourish as a broadcaster while joining the CFL on TSN as an analyst after his seasons have ended in recent years.

“I’ve played in more systems than him, unfortunately. I’ve played in all the systems. I can tell you what all quarterbacks are trying to look at and what they should have done. Maybe I’d be all right at it, but Bo will do a great job as well,” Harris said.

“He’s in a good situation there with Scott [Milanovich] and Hamilton. Shoot, you never know, he could play a long time still. We’ll see how it goes. Just one year at a time.”

Bell Media’s exclusive broadcast rights contract with the CFL currently runs through the 2026 season. Whether it’s TSN, other television networks, reporters and podcasters, Harris believes part of his job as a player includes being open, honest and articulate with the media because it helps the three-down league grow.

“After a game, win, loss, draw, whatever it is, you’ve got to answer the tough questions,” Harris said. “Help be able to push great things for this league. Show how great this league is because it’s a tremendous football league.”