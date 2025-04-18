B.C. Lions sign former New Orleans Saints receiver, returner Jermaine Jackson

The B.C. Lions have signed American receiver and returner Jermaine Jackson.

The five-foot-seven, 170-pound Jackson comes to the CFL after spending the 2024 regular season with the New Orleans Saints, appearing in four games. He returned eight kickoffs for 187 yards and seven punts for 68 yards while earning over $500,000 USD in the NFL.

“Jermaine’s a player we’ve been tracking for a long time. He was absolutely electric at Idaho, both as a returner and a receiver,” general manager Ryan Rigmaiden said in a statement. “I’m excited to see what kind of impact he’ll have on the field for us.”

The Oakland, CA native played two seasons (2018-2019) at the College of San Mateo, earning first-team all-state as a receiver and returner in 2019 while leading the program to the Northern California Football Conference championship. He recorded 47 receptions for 622 yards with five touchdowns.

Jackson transferred to the University Idaho from 2021 through 2023 and appeared in 28 games with the Vandals. He recorded 107 receptions for 1,687 yards with six touchdowns while rushing for 129 yards on 16 carries, returning 33 punts for 540 yards with three touchdowns and added 28 kickoff returns for 638 yards and one score.

Jackson earned second-team All-Big Sky honours in 2023.