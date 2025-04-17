Montreal Alouettes kicker David Côté retires from CFL

Quebec-born kicker David Côté has retired from the Canadian Football League.

After four seasons and 52 games, all with the Montreal Alouettes, the 28-year-old has called it a career. He has a thigh injury suffered in 2024 that has not completely healed and wants to focus on his teaching career.

“I lived out a childhood dream when I put on the Alouettes jersey,” Côté said in a statement. “I will never forget my seasons and the fun with my teammates during our Grey Cup victory in 2023. I’m leaving the game with no regrets. I thank Danny Maciocia and the Alouettes organization for drafting me and giving me the chance to play at the professional level.”

The six-foot-four, 223-pound Côté played four games last season. He made 10-of-12 field goal attempts, including a 53-yarder, while accumulating 1,149 yards on 18 kickoffs.

In 2023, cote helped the Als win the 110th Grey Cup by making five field goals in the playoffs and kicked off 15 times for 886 yards. He was selected in the fifth round, 45th overall during the 2021 CFL Draft and earned the team’s Most Outstanding Rookie award.

“David gave us great seasons and always acted as a true professional,” general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. “We thank him for the services he provided us, and we wish him the best of luck in his post-playing career.”

The Laval University graduate made 125-of-154 field goal attempts (81.2 percent) in his regular season career while converting 108-of-114 converts.