Edmonton Elks sign former New Orleans Saints OL Mark Evans II, three others

The Edmonton Elks have signed American offensive linemen Mark Evans II and Grant Smith, American receiver Marshel Martin IV and American defensive lineman Tomari Fox.

The six-foot-four, 295-pound Evans II played collegiately for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The 25-year-old was named a four time first-team All-South Western Athletic Conference from 2019 through 2022 and was the Phil Steele FCS Offensive Lineman of the Year award winner in 2022.

The St. Louis, MO native signed with the New Orleans Saints following the 2023 NFL Draft and spent parts of two seasons on the team’s practice roster. He most recently was with the Arlington Renegades in the United Football League.

The six-foot-five, 325-pound Smith suited up in 29 games across six seasons for the South Dakota Mines Hardrockers from 2018 through 2023. The Celina, TX native was named second-team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in 2023 and was an honourable mention All-RMAC in 2021.

The six-foot-two, 230-pound Martin IV played tight end during his five seasons with Sacramento State University. In 50 career games, the Vallejo, CA native recorded 192 receptions for 2,373 yards and 27 touchdowns while with the Hornets. His most productive season came in 2022, where he recorded 65 receptions for 879 yards and 12 scores.

Following his collegiate career, Martin attended NFL mini-camps with the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers.

The six-foot-three, 300-pound Fox joins Edmonton after a five-year career at the University of North Carolina where he played in 49 games for the Tar Heels from 2019 through 2023. He recorded 100 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and one forced fumble while at UNC. Fox joined the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, spending the season on the team’s injured reserve until his release in March 2025.