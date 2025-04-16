Veteran QB Dominique Davis retires from CFL

Veteran Canadian Football League quarterback Dominique Davis has retired from professional football.

Davis posted a message on his Instagram account:

As I prepare to close this chapter and step into retirement, my heart is full. It’s a bittersweet moment. No, I didn’t accomplish every goal I once dreamed of—but I gained something far greater. I received exactly what I needed.

This journey has been marked by challenges, setbacks, and unexpected detours. At times, I questioned the path, wondered about missed opportunities. But now, standing on the other side, I see clearly—every experience, every high and low, helped shape me into who I was always meant to become.

The lessons I’ve learned… the brotherhoods I’ve formed… the personal growth I’ve gone through—those things are priceless. That’s the true win.

And now, I feel my purpose pulling me forward—bigger than personal glory, deeper than the game. It’s about giving back. It’s about pouring into the next generation. It’s about sharing what I’ve learned, mentoring young minds, and inspiring others to chase greatness with heart, grit, and courage.

Because the real legacy? It’s not just in what we did. It’s in who we helped. Who we lifted. Who we believed in.

As I begin this new chapter, I’m excited to spend my time being a guide, a mentor, a motivator. I want to light a fire in the youth that reminds them: your dreams are valid, your voice matters, and you’ve got what it takes.

To every teammate, coach, trainer, equipment staff member, and every fan who ever cheered me on—thank you. Y’all were part of something sacred in my life, and those moments, those relationships, they’re etched in my soul forever. I’ll carry them with me, always.

Much love to you all.

Here’s to new beginnings, deeper purpose, and the limitless future ahead.

3D out. ✌🏾

The 35-year-old Davis spent nine seasons in the CFL, suiting up for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Ottawa Redblacks, Montreal Alouettes and B.C. Lions. The six-foot-three, 215-pound QB completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 3,967 yards with 14 touchdowns against 21 interceptions while carrying the ball 218 times for 538 yards and 33 majors.

The Lakeland, Fla. native spent three seasons in the NFL then came north of the border. He completed five-of-seven passes for 34 yards in one regular season game with the Atlanta Falcons. The East Carolina University graduate earned over $900,000 USD while spending time with the Falcons, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts.