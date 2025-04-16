Montreal Alouettes sign North Dakota State University OL Hunter Poncius

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American offensive lineman Hunter Poncius through the 2026 season.

The six-foot-eight, 318-pound Poncius spent five seasons with North Dakota State University, suiting up in 40 games. In his final year, the 24-year-old helped the Bison capture the national championship while he started the final game.

In 2023, the Buffalo, Minn. native received the Missouri Valley Conference Football Presidents Council Academic award. He also earned the MVFC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence award four times and was named to the MVFC honour roll for five consecutive years.