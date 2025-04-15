Calgary Stampeders sign CFP National Champion OL Justin Shaffer, one other

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American offensive lineman Justin Shaffer and American defensive back Jaydon Grant.

The six-foot-four, 330-pound Shaffer was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round, 190th overall during the 2022 NFL draft. He spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons on Atlanta’s practice quad. In 2024, Shaffer signed with the United Football League’s San Antonio Brahmas.

Prior to turning pro, Shaffer played 50 games over five seasons at the University of Georgia. He made 24 starts in his final two seasons with the Bulldogs and started at left guard for Georgia’s national championship team in 2021. The Atlanta, GA native was named second-team all-Southeastern Conference in 2021.

The six-foot, 190-pound Grant attended training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 and 2024 and spent the 2023 season on the practice squad. In six pre-season games for the Raiders, he made 21 tackles.

In the NCAA, Grant played 57 games at Oregon State University. He recorded 223 tackles for the Beavers including 10 tackles for loss, 28 passes defended, nine interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown, four forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks. The Portland, OR native earned second-team all-Pac 12 honours in 2022 after recording 64 tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and three interceptions in 12 games.

Grant’s father Brian played 12 seasons in the National Basketball Association including stints with the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.