B.C. Lions sign former Iowa State, Memphis receiver Joseph Scates

The B.C. Lions have signed American receiver Joseph Scates.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound Scates moves north after attending 2024 training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars and following a stint with the United Football League’s Memphis Showboats to begin 2025.

The Dayton, Ohio native began his collegiate career at Iowa State University from 2018-2021. He was a teammate with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Scates recorded 16 receptions for 304 yards and four touchdowns in 33 games with the Cyclones.

Then he transferred to the University Memphis for his final two NCAA seasons. With the Tigers, Scates made 51 receptions for 826 yards and six touchdowns in 23 games while helping the team win the 2022 First Responder Bowl and the 2023 Liberty Bowl.