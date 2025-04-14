Former B.C. Lions head coach Larry Donovan dead at 84

Former B.C. Lions head coach Larry Donovan has died at the age of 84.

The native of Casper, Wyo. started his CFL coaching career with the Lions in 1986 as their special teams coordinator and defensive line coach. He was promoted to head coach near the end of the 1987 season and held the role until the early stages of the 1989 season, posting a record of 14-12. The team made a Grey Cup appearance in 1988, losing 22-21 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa.

Following his dismissal from B.C., Donovan served as the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 1990 and 1991.

“Throughout his tenure, Larry positively influenced everyone in our organization,” said Lions director of community partnerships Jamie Taras in a statement. “He always had a great upbeat energy that trickled down to the rest of the team. Our thoughts are with his wife Georgia, their three daughters, and the entire family.”

Donovan coached collegiately at South Dakota, Washington State, Iowa, and Kansas before becoming the head coach at the University of Montana in 1980. He held the role for six seasons and posted a record of 25-38-1.

