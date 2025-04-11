Ottawa Redblacks’ DB Ty Cranston retires from CFL

Canadian defensive back Ty Cranston has announced his retirement from professional football after six seasons in the CFL.

The 30-year-old appeared in 12 games during the 2024 season with the Ottawa Redblacks, making seven defensive tackles and five special teams tackles.

“It was everything I ever could have wanted as a kid growing up watching the CFL,” Cranston said in a statement published by the Redblacks. “Professional sport is something I wanted to do, and I kind of fell into football and ran with it. It was pretty special as a Canadian kid getting to play in the CFL for as long as I did.”

“Everybody, big or small, played a part in who I am today, as a player and as a human being. The thing I’ll miss most is just all the relationships and the interactions you have with the people around the game on that day-to-day basis.”

Cranston was originally selected by the Montreal Alouettes in the seventh round of the 2017 CFL Draft and spent three seasons with the team. He joined the Redblacks as a free agent in 2022 and has been a fixture on special teams ever since. In 68 career CFL games, he made 49 defensive tackles, 59 special teams tackles, and two interceptions.

The native of Winnipeg, Man. played collegiately for the University of Ottawa. In 38 U Sports games, he amassed 159 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 14 pass breakups, two interceptions, and two blocked kicks.

In his post-playing career, Cranston will be staying in Ottawa and has landed a job doing communications work for Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada.