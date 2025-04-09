Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign two, including award-winning OL Matt Kickel

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American offensive lineman Matt Kickel and American receiver Reggie Brown.

Kickel was named the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2024 as part of a decorated collegiate career at Aurora University, a Division III program located in Illinois. The three-time All-Conference selection played 34 games over four seasons with the Spartans after walking on at Arizona State in 2020. The six-foot-four, 315-pound native of Bolingbrook, Ill. spent time at guard and tackle.

Brown played collegiately at James Madison University where he caught 93 passes for 1,686 yards and 16 touchdowns. The six-foot-one, 195-pound native of Lakeland, Fla. had a brief stint with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers finished first in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 11-7 and defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Final before losing the Grey Cup to the Toronto Argonauts. The team will open its 2025 regular season with a Week 1 bye before hosting the B.C. Lions at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, June 12 with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT.