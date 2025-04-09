Winnipeg Blue Bombers post $7 million operating profit for 2024

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have posted an operating profit of $7 million for 2024, which is up over 20 percent from their $5.7 million operating profit in 2023.

“We are very pleased with our overall financial results for 2024,” said team president and CEO Wade Miller in a statement. “This success reflects the continued support of our season ticket members, corporate partners, and fans. They play a fundamental role in the strength of our club both on and off the field.”

In 2024, the Blue Bombers drew $54.7 million in total revenue, an 8.2 percent increase from 2023. 29 percent of revenue was generated through gate receipts, followed by 26 in Winnipeg Football Club revenue, 22 percent in gameday, merchandise, and concessions, 14 percent in CFL distributions, five percent in playoff revenue, two percent in stadium management revenue, and two percent in community support and special events.

The team didn’t merely bank the money, instead reinvesting it back into Princess Auto Stadium to the tune of $7.1 million. Among the projects that were completed in 2024 were the replacement of the stadium turf, a renovation of the Bomber Store, a new ribbon board, banner replacements, and two new concession locations. The tailgate area also added a permanent stage, a barbeque station, and new power and lighting.

In the near future, the team plans to improve the HVAC system in the football operations area, create a new players’ lounge, install additional contactless security screening devices, and create two new luxury suites.

“The Winnipeg Football Club has a strong history of financial stability,” said Miller. “We are the financial stewards of Princess Auto Stadium, and will continue to invest in capital improvements to ensure it remains the best stadium in the CFL and delivers the best fan experience possible.”

The Blue Bombers have led the CFL in attendance for the past three seasons, something they had never done prior to 2022. Winnipeg averaged 31,196 fans per game in 2024, which is unofficially its highest attendance figure in over 50 years.

Princess Auto Stadium is set to host the 112th Grey Cup on Nov. 16, 2025. It will be the second time that the facility hosts the CFL’s championship game and the fifth time the contest is played in Winnipeg.